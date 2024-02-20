               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Full-Year 2023 Results Media And Investor Meeting, Conference Call And Webcast


2/20/2024 2:16:59 PM

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Full-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast
20.02.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.

Our new CEO Urs Gantner, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the detailed full-year 2023 results and give you an outlook for 2024. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. CET

Location: Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich

This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.

For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu“Attendance”:

RegistrATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)
+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

VAT will publish its 2023 Annual Report and a Media Release at 7:00 a.m. CET on March 5, 2024 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Investor Relations, VAT


Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
