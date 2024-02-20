Full-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

|
VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.
Our new CEO Urs Gantner, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the detailed full-year 2023 results and give you an outlook for 2024. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. CET
Location: Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich
This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.
For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu“Attendance”:
RegistrATION LINK
Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:
LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE
In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)
+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)
VAT will publish its 2023 Annual Report and a Media Release at 7:00 a.m. CET on March 5, 2024 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available HERE at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
