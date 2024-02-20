Stage-II GRAP Restrictions Lifted Amid Improved Air Quality In Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 20 (KNN) With an improved Air Quality Index (AQI), Stage-II restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked in the National Capital Region (NCR), effective immediately.

The decision, made by the Sub-Committee responsible for GRAP under the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM), came after a consistent enhancement in the city's air quality, maintaining AQI levels below 300 since February 15, 2024.

Forecast insights from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) informed the Sub-Committee's decision.

Their analysis suggested that the AQI would likely remain within the 'Moderate/Poor' category, with expectations of light rain and drizzle in the forthcoming days, further aiding air quality improvement or sustenance.

Taking into account both the improved air quality and favourable weather predictions, the CAQM Sub-Committee unanimously agreed to lift Stage-II restrictions of GRAP, which had been in effect throughout the NCR since October 21, 2023.

Nevertheless, Stage-I measures will persist, enforced, monitored, and subject to review by relevant agencies to prevent air quality degradation back into the 'Very Poor' category.

Emphasising the importance of adherence to Stage-I GRAP guidelines, the CAQM urged all implementing bodies and citizens to strictly comply. This cautionary measure aims to avoid the potential re-implementation of Stage-II restrictions.

(KNN Bureau)