Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Rs 10 Trillion Worth Of Projects In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Feb 20 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a momentous initiative on Monday, unveiling 14,000 projects valued at over Rs 10 trillion in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement, made during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, encompasses various sectors, signalling a significant stride towards economic development and progress in the state.

In his address at the summit, PM Modi articulated a vision of progress, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a cornerstone for Viksit Bharat, or a developed India.

Emphasising the transformative impact of these initiatives, he underscored their role in reshaping the state's landscape and propelling it towards prosperity.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning potential as a tourism powerhouse, PM Modi emphasised the allure of iconic destinations like Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The surge in tourism is expected to unlock vast opportunities for local entrepreneurs, airlines, and the hospitality sector, further bolstering the state's economy.

PM Modi also lauded Uttar Pradesh's enhanced connectivity, both locally and internationally, citing the inauguration of the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi as a testament to the state's progress.

He stressed the significance of upcoming events like the Kumbh Mela in 2025, which is poised to stimulate economic growth and generate employment in tourism and hospitality.

Addressing food processing entrepreneurs, PM Modi championed the "zero effect, zero defect" philosophy, advocating for high-quality Indian food products in the global market.

He highlighted the rising popularity of millets as a superfood and urged investment in this segment, emphasising partnerships between entrepreneurs and farmers.

Additionally, he pledged support for small-scale farmers through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperative societies, aligning agricultural advancement with business growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious initiative to launch over Rs 10 trillion worth of projects in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone in the state's journey towards economic prosperity and development.

With a focus on diverse sectors, tourism promotion, infrastructure enhancement, and agricultural innovation, these projects are poised to unleash Uttar Pradesh's vast potential and propel it towards becoming a beacon of progress in India.

(KNN Bureau)