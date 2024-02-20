Department Of Fisheries Partners With ONDC For Enhanced Market Access

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 20 (KNN)

The Department of Fisheries has taken a significant step forward by partnering with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to revolutionise market access for the fisheries sector.



In a landmark move, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday, marking a pivotal moment for the industry.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, alongside Minister of State L Murugan, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, ONDC Managing Director T Koshy, and other officials, graced the occasion with their presence.

Rupala hailed the collaboration as historic, emphasising its potential to unleash the power of digital commerce for the Indian fisheries sector.



The partnership promises an array of benefits, including reduced transaction costs, expanded market reach, enhanced transparency, heightened competition, innovation, and increased employment opportunities.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to empower all stakeholders within the fisheries ecosystem.



From traditional fishermen to fish farmer producer organisations and entrepreneurs, they will now have the means to efficiently buy and sell their products through the structured platform provided by ONDC.

This move underscores the government's commitment to modernising and streamlining the fisheries sector, ensuring equitable access to markets and fostering growth opportunities for all participants.



With ONDC's expertise in digital commerce and the Department of Fisheries' domain knowledge, this partnership is poised to drive significant transformation in the industry.

(KNN Bureau)