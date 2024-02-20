Climate Concerns Mask Developed Nations' Import Cut Agenda: Abhijit Das

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 20 (KNN) Trade-climate policies such as the European Union's (EU) carbon tax are less about protecting the environment, but more about promoting the commercial interests of the developed world, according to Abhijit Das, expert on international trade and former head, Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

In an interview with The Indian Express, Das asserted that as the focus shifts to climate policies and food security for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC 13) later this month, there is a necessity for India to garner support from WTO members.

He noted that wealthy nations, including the US, have displayed limited political resolve in addressing issues pertaining to food security in developing countries.

According to Das, developed nations are leveraging environmental concerns as a pretext to hinder exports from developing countries.

He referenced a study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which projected that the EU's contentious carbon tax would minimally reduce global carbon emissions by 0.1 per cent while significantly obstructing exports from developing nations.

In light of these challenges, Das stressed the importance of India explicitly expressing its apprehensions regarding unilateral trade measures purportedly enacted to safeguard the environment, such as the carbon tax. Additionally, he cautioned against endorsing any negotiations on trade and environment within the WTO framework.

