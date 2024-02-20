Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Ice Bucket (PHO-3068)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new ice bucket that would maintain a chilled temperature for prolonged periods of time without using ice," said an inventor, from Phoenix,
Ariz., "so I invented the ICELESS BUCKET. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that the bottles would remain cold and dry during parties and other special occasions."
The invention provides an improved design for an ice bucket. In doing so, it would keep beverage bottles cold without the use of ice. As a result, it ensures that bottles remain dry and it helps reduce messes associated with melted ice. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it ideal for households, hotels, restaurants, clubs, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PHO-3068, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107876227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.