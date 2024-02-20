Inventhelp Inventor Develops Practical Storage Unit For The Bathroom (PHO-3078)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new storage unit for housing various items upon the toilet tank," said an inventor, from Mesa,

Ariz., "so I invented the TOILET TANK POCKET. My design ensures that items are accessible while also concealing any clutter."

The invention provides an improved means to store various items upon the toilet. In doing so, it ensures that various items are concealed, yet readily available. As a result, it increases organization, convenience and peace of mind. It also could enhance the appearance of the bathroom. The invention features a practical and discreet design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PHO-3078, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

