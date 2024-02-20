Pray Enters World Of INDYCAR With Sting Ray Robb Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pray , the No. 1 app for prayer and Bible-based audio content, announced today its new partnership with the INDYCAR racing circuit's rising new star Sting Ray Robb for the 2024 season. Pray and the young driver – only in his second year and his first as part of the legendary AJ Foyt Racing team – originally connected over their aligned beliefs and goals, sharing a commitment to prayer and a community of growing faith.

INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb's #41 car wrapped in the Pray logo

"With the explosive growth of Christian advertisers being embraced by television networks like CBS, FOX, and others we recognized motorsports fans as an incredible audience for Pray. We partnered up with Sting Ray – not only because of his cool name but also because of his testimony," said Pray Founder and CEO Steve Gatena. "The more the pray team go to know him, the more we came to love him – he's got an infectious faith and a great passion for sharing the power of prayer."

Pray sees alignment with Sting Ray Robb's mission to bring faith into the fast lane and wants to support him in his efforts to communicate the importance of prayer to younger audiences. Future aspects of the partnership may include Sting Ray Robb prayer content on Pray or devotional projects aimed at helping young people get on track with God.

Pray timed the announcement to coincide with the annual National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention in Nashville Feb. 19-23, for which it serves as a platinum sponsor. Pray invited Robb to join them onsite for the week so they could introduce him to the thousands of Christian communicators gathered for a time of encouragement, networking and learning.

"I've been a fan of Christian music, film and television my whole life," Robb said. "Growing up in Idaho and working through the racing ranks, I have traveled and met many people. Being at NRB this week with people I consider my 'faith' family is an honor and a blessing. Being able to not only share my racing journey but also openly share about my faith is what has driven me for my entire career, and I look forward to sharing that with others during my time at NRB with pray this year."

Robb, age 22, is an Idaho native who began his career racing go-karts as a young boy, finding great international success before transitioning to race cars in 2017. He's now based in Indianapolis with the AJ Foyt Racing team. Robb is a graduate of INDYCAR's

open wheel ladder series and earned a scholarship to the INDY NXT by Firestone series. Named after the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Robb enters his second year in the NTT INDYCAR Series driving a Chevrolet-powered car for the first time. He will begin his 2024 NTT INDYCAR Series in Florida March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.



Sting Ray Robb's season will include 17 races throughout the year spanning coast to coast from Long Beach, Calif., and concluding the season on the Streets of Nashville, Tenn. In May, it will include the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 which draws over 350,000 people in attendance. Race weekends can be viewed on NBC, USA and Peacock throughout the season.

Robb looks forward to partnering with Pray and using his INDYCAR platform to reach young people with positive messages about faith and prayer, sharing the story of his own spiritual journey with others. Pray is grateful for the opportunity to join him in that endeavor as it similarly seeks to grow faith, cultivate community and leave a legacy of helping others.



About Pray

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer having facilitated more than a billion minutes in prayer and over 100 million prayers shared globally. Pray reaches more than 1 million people per day through its podcasts, mobile app, and website. Pray is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray founders are Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

See more at .

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national IndyCar championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack. See more at .