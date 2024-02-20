Fossil Group, Inc. Confirms Receipt Of Director Nominations From Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (“Fossil” or“the Company”, NASDAQ: FOSL) today issued the following statement in response to notice that The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. (“BHG”) has nominated four candidates to the Fossil Board of Directors (the“Board”) at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”).



Fossil's Board and management team are committed to serving the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. We regularly engage with stockholders and welcome constructive feedback on our shared goal of driving sustained stockholder value. Since September 15, 2023, the date of BHG's first letter to the Company, Fossil has repeatedly offered to engage with BHG, but each offer was rejected by BHG. All correspondence between Fossil and BHG to date is included herein for reference. With respect to BHG's meritless allegations regarding the Company's accounting policies, the Company hereby confirms Fossil's financial statements are U.S. GAAP-compliant and audited by an independent auditor.

Fossil has an experienced, highly qualified and diverse Board focused on the Company's strategic growth initiatives, including the ongoing transformation of its business, and long-term value creation for its stockholders. As part of its ongoing efforts, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee regularly considers Board composition and refreshment, having added three independent directors within the last four years.

The Board will review the nominations submitted by BHG consistent with its established Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee process. The date of the Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Fossil stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

