Kaitlyn Small Appointed As Chair Of SALS Steering Committee With SILA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, NC, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leading provider of compliance and regulatory solutions for the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that Kaitlyn Small, Manager of Regulatory Compliance at RegEd, has been appointed as the new Chair of the SILA Adjuster Licensing Subgroup (SALS) steering committee.

The SILA Adjuster Licensing Subgroup (SALS) serves as the premier platform for adjuster licensing education and awareness. With a steadfast commitment to offering comprehensive and accurate information, SALS caters to both Company and Independent adjusters, covering all facets of the Adjuster Licensing domain.

Kaitlyn Small has been a member of the SALS steering committee since 2019, demonstrating her dedication and expertise in the field. Her contributions have been instrumental in advancing the objectives of SALS, ensuring that it remains a vital resource for professionals in the insurance industry. Kaitlyn was also the recipient of the 2022 SILA Robert Kennedy Appreciation Award, which acknowledges dedication in continuous volunteer service to SILA, in addition to the advancement of the SILA objectives and principles.

Additionally, Kaitlyn holds a SILA-Associate designation, earned in 2020, further underscoring her commitment to professional excellence and proficiency in regulatory compliance.

Commenting on her appointment, Small expressed her enthusiasm, stating,“I am honored to assume the role of Chair for the SALS steering committee. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with fellow industry experts to further enhance the value proposition of SALS and continue providing invaluable support to adjusters navigating the licensing landscape.”

RegEd applauds Kaitlyn Small on her appointment as Chair of the SALS steering committee and is confident in her ability to lead with distinction, further solidifying SALS's position as the preeminent authority in adjuster licensing education and awareness.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit

About SILA

The Securities & Insurance Licensing Association (SILA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education, training, and advocacy for professionals in the insurance and securities industries. SILA offers a range of resources and networking opportunities to facilitate professional development and enhance regulatory compliance across the industry.

