CIRRO Fulfillment To Showcase Its Comprehensive Fulfillment Solutions At Prosper Show 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment , a leading global omnichannel e-commerce fulfillment service provider, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Prosper Show 2024, scheduled to take place from March 5-6 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. CIRRO Fulfillment will showcase its comprehensive fulfillment solutions and connect with industry professionals, experts, and peers.







The Prosper Show is renowned for bringing together top e-commerce sellers, service providers, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the e-commerce landscape. With an extensive lineup of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the event offers an ideal platform for e-commerce sellers and brands on established marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Wish, and more to learn, grow, and thrive in the competitive and ever-evolving market.

Located in booth 1018 , attendees can visit CIRRO Fulfillment to learn more about our efficient, customizable, and flexible fulfillment solutions. These solutions are designed to meet marketplace requirements to help streamline the seller's operations and grow their e-commerce businesses. With marketplace solutions including but not limited to: FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) Prep Services , SFP (Seller Fulfilled Prime) , CIRRO Fulfillment is the business partner that e-commerce sellers can depend on.

"We are excited to participate at Prosper 2024 and showcase our comprehensive solutions to the e-commerce community as a trusted partner of marketplace sellers. We have decades of experience fulfilling orders for our customers who sell on marketplaces globally. We have a deep understanding of their specific needs across a wide range of product categories," said Hong Li, Director of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment, headquartered in New Jersey for North America.

"We look forward to engaging with fellow exhibitors, attendees, and industry experts to share insights, explore partnerships, and drive growth opportunities," Hong concluded.

Attendees may visit CIRRO Fulfillment in booth 1018 to connect with the industry leader in fulfillment solutions March 5-6, 2024, at the Prosper Show located in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading global omnichannel e-commerce fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers globally.

