Times Square Takeover: Celebrate With Fanlovebeauty On March 3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FanLoveBeauty, the pioneering clean vegan beauty brand beloved by entrepreneurs and public speakers, is thrilled to announce its grand relaunch on March 3rd. This momentous occasion is set to be heralded by an hourly showcase on the iconic digital billboards of Times Square, symbolizing the brand's commitment to empowering confidence through beauty.

In celebration of this significant milestone, FanLoveBeauty invites beauty and business editors, influencers, and fans to join an exclusive celebration at 8:30 p.m. on the relaunch day. The event promises to be a night of inspiration, beauty, and empowerment, reflecting the brand's core mission to support those who inspire, educate, or entertain society.

FanLoveBeauty stands out in the beauty industry with its hero product, the Stage Balm for Lips, designed for people who engage in frequent speaking or those in need of immediate and long-term hydration. Formulated with superfoods and clinical levels of sea asparagus known to boost hydration by 6000% over 28 days, the Stage Balm for Lips ensures speakers can confidently command any stage.

Founder and renowned cosmetic chemist, Ginger King, remarked, "At FanLoveBeauty, we believe that life is a series of stages, and every conversation is an opportunity to shine. Our products are crafted to empower you to own your stage with confidence. As we unveil our billboard in Times Square, we're not just celebrating a relaunch; we're inviting the world to embrace their power of beauty and confidence."

Join us in Times Square on 3/3 to witness the unveiling and celebrate the beauty of confidence with FanLoveBeauty.

About FanLoveBeauty: Founded by cosmetic chemist Ginger King, FanLoveBeauty is dedicated to empowering confidence through beauty. The brand offers vegan, cruelty-free skincare products, meticulously developed for people who inspire, educate, or entertain. With a focus on high-performing, confidence-boosting products, FanLoveBeauty is more than a beauty brand; it's a movement for impactful beauty that empowers and inspires at every step.



