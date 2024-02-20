USPA Discovers Organized Criminal Network Targeting Christian Youth Pastors With Phishing Scam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Investigator for Phishing Scam - Get Help Now!

Brian Fitzgibbons, an Investigator at USPA Nationwide Security, Exposes Phishing Scheme Against Christian Youth Pastors

- Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USPA Nationwide Security has uncovered a disturbing, new organized criminal network targeting US-based Christian youth pastors through an aggressive phishing scam. The company is issuing a warning to US-based religious pastors and the public to shed light on the tactics employed by these criminals.

The phishing scam unfolds with the pastor receiving a personalized text message, alleging access to compromising photos and/or old online accounts, such as outdated dating profiles or other potentially compromising sites. The scammers, in a bid to exploit their victims, demand a small sum of money, typically ranging between $300 and $500, and insist on payment in Bitcoin to prevent traceability.

"These criminal networks employ sophisticated tactics to hide their identities and conceal their locations and connection details," warns Fitzgibbons, an investigator from USPA Nationwide Security. "We urge the public, especially the community leaders being targeted, to exercise extreme caution and refrain from engaging with these criminals."

USPA Nationwide Security emphasizes the critical importance of not responding to these phishing attempts, as doing so may exacerbate the situation. Unfortunately, some individuals have broken under the pressure of harassment, responding to the scammers' demands.

“Making a payment to these criminals is only inviting them to up the ante,” Fitzgibbons said.

USPA Nationwide Security encourages anyone who has received phishing attempts of this nature to immediately report them to the Federal Trade Commission . If you have questions about the scam, or pertinent information to share, you are urged to contact USPA Nationwide Security Investigator, Brian Fitzgibbons, at ... or by phone at 800-214-1448, extension 4.

USPA Nationwide Security remains committed to safeguarding individuals and communities against emerging security threats , working tirelessly to ensure the protection of its clients and the public at large.

About USPA Nationwide Security:

USPA Nationwide Security is a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, dedicated to safeguarding individuals, businesses, and communities across the United States. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, USPA Nationwide Security sets the standard in security. For more information, visit: .

Albina Beici

USPA Nationwide Security

+1 800-214-1448

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok