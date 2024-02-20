(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) BST Global Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Driving Digital Transformation in the AEC Industry

BST Global's groundbreaking project intelligence solutions enhance project outcomes and operational efficiency through superior predictive insights, advanced resource management and more.

San Antonio, TX - February 20, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the enterprise resource planning (ERP) space for the architecture, engineering, and consulting (AEC) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes BST Global with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. BST Global specializes in developing AEC industry software and offers a suite of project intelligence solutions designed to enhance project management, resource allocation, and operational efficiency.

BST Global's software solutions (BST11 ERP, BST11 Work Management, Resource Management powered by Audere, and BST Insights,) are trusted globally and support over 120,000 end users in 65 countries. Beyond their flagship ERP solution, BST Global's offerings address the unique challenges of the AEC industry and are designed to complement a firm's existing ERP system with highly differentiated work management, predictive insights and resource management tools.

Focusing on the integration of AI and machine learning into its cutting-edge platform and delivering it in a consumer-grade user experience, the company enables firms to manage projects effectively, make data-driven decisions, accurately predict project performance, and improve leadership capabilities with an emphasis on collaboration tools. This forward-thinking approach has positioned BST Global at the forefront of digital transformation in the AEC industry.

“BST Global stands out as a firm that identifies, anticipates and meets the unique needs of the AEC industry. More specifically, BST Global's suite of software and services ushers AEC firms into the digital era by introducing them to artificial intelligence, data-driven insights and collaboration tools,” said Lynda Stadtmueller, Senior Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

In contrast to traditional methods, BST Global's solutions are crafted with the project manager's needs at the forefront. It ensures that the insights and data are relevant and timely, enabling project managers to make informed, real-time decisions. This shift empowers project managers to optimize resources for ongoing projects rather than making decisions based on merely reviewing past performance. By prioritizing the needs of those directly responsible for project execution and profitability, BST Global has redefined the standard for ERP software in the AEC industry, ensuring that its solutions drive growth and set a new efficiency benchmark.

“BST Global subverted traditional approaches to AEC operations management by recognizing a simple truth: field-based project managers - not office-based financial teams - hold primary responsibility for and control of project profitability. But too often, ERP software packages are designed through an accounting lens, with resource and cost metrics batch-processed into reports for examination by headquarters personnel. This traditional approach offers only a 'rear-view mirror' perspective into existing projects. In contrast, BST Global touts its solutions as being built for project managers because they were designed by project managers, and delivering predictive insights that empower them to make real-time decisions that optimize resources and costs for current projects,” noted Stadtmueller.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About BST Global

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of Al-powered project intelligenceTM solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit .

