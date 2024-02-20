Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Displays Vehicles For First Time At CES, Unveils Newest EV Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Mullen debuted its FIVE RS at this year's CES show in Las Vegas

Several car and auto publications reported on the unveiling of the new model Mullen anticipates beginning production of the FIVE RS in late 2025, with sales commencing in mid-2026

For the first time ever,

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, exhibited its line of commercial and consumer EVs at the Consumer Electronics Show(R) (“CES”) in Las Vegas. In addition to displaying its line of vehicles, the company also debuted its high-performance EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE RS; the world debut of the new vehicle garnered coverage in several car and auto magazines.

In its coverage, CarScoops notes that the Mullen FIVE RS has an intriguing design, big performance claims and a production date set for late 2025 ( ). The article pointed out key features of Mullen's latest offering, including its fast-charging capabilities, integrated infotainment system, artificial...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN