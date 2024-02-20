Tinygemsbreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Serves As 'Distinguished Marketplace Partner' At Seventh Annual Geotab Connect 2024 Gathering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine-learning and offering a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, is participating in this month's Geotab Connect 2024 event. The company received a special invitation to participate in the prestigious event, which is hosted by Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. The event was held from Feb. 14–16 in Las Vegas. According to the announcement, the three-day Geotab Connect 2024 event is designed to offer unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving landscape of connected vehicles, data intelligence, artificial intelligence and sustainability. Fr8App was a distinguished marketplace partner for the event.

“We are thrilled to continue being marketplace partners with such a prominent company in the technology and logistics industry like Geotab,” said Fr8App CEO Javier Selgas in the press release.“Fr8App has been able to significantly enhance the user experience for shippers and carriers on its platform with Geotab's telematics, and we look forward to bringing further innovations to our customers and partners through collaboration and contribution to Geotab's ecosystem.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.



Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a business-to-business, cross-border shipping marketplace in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) region powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about the company, please visit

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

