Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Releases Case Studies Demonstrating Sobrcheck(TM)'S Performance CEO Provides Comprehensive Update

SOBRsafe recently published three case studies that empirically demonstrate the performance of its alcohol screening technology, SOBRcheck(TM), based on customer data, experiences, and results

SOBRcheck can be used as a safe, convenient, and fast replacement for cumbersome and unhygienic breathalyzers



One case study shows that SOBRcheck enabled TerraTech to achieve a 100% pass rate per week against an estimated industry average weekly violator rate of between 60% and 70%

By deploying SOBRcheck, Big Horn County has been able to provide cost-effective alcohol monitoring services for more than 100 community members, while Alternatives Inc. has achieved 4x faster throughput at check-in/check-out SOBRsafe CEO recently provided a comprehensive update on the company in a fireside chat video

A disruptive company leveraging advanced alcohol detection approaches and technologies,

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR)

is a provider of next-generation touch-based alcohol screening, detection, and monitoring solutions, as well as real-time reporting software. Among these revolutionary solutions is SOBRcheck(TM).

A stationary identification and alcohol screening/monitoring technology launched in 2021, SOBRcheck detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol emitted through the pores of a fingertip. It is equipped with a biometric identifier that automatically confirms the user's identity and hardcodes this...

