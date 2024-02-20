Investornewsbreaks Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) To Effect 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split, Effective Feb. 26

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) , a company dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental-health outcomes, and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide announces will affect a one-for-ten reverse split of its common shares. According to the announcement, LSDI is hoping the reverse split will help the company regain compliance with NASDAQ's $1 minimum bid price requirement. The reverse share will become effective on Feb. 26, 2024, with shares expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.“On the effective date, every 10 issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock will be converted automatically into one share of the company's common stock without any change in the par value per share,” stated Lucy Scientific Discovering in the press release.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery is a NASDAQ-listed company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. Lucy Scientific Discovery is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental-health outcomes and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide.

