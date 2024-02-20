Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Voluntary Dismissal Of Proxy Misstatement Lawsuit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) , a leading online lottery services provider, has announced that the legal action alleging proxy misstatements filed in federal court by Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd against Lottery and the individual members of the company's board of directors has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice by Woodford. The notice of voluntary dismissal was filed by Woodford in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on Feb. 14, 2024, in Case No. 23-1317-GBW.“We are pleased to put this matter behind us. This resolution allows us to focus on our mission to offer innovative solutions in the lottery industry and to transform the sports media and entertainment arena with sports. We can now get back to focusing on providing value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Matthew McGahan, chairman of Lottery and Sports.“We remain committed to operating with the highest standards of integrity and look forward to continuing our work in revolutionizing the lottery and sports media experience worldwide. I would like to express my gratitude to our legal advisors, my fellow board directors and all those who have supported the company through this process.”

About Lottery Inc.

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about the company, visit

InvestorWire

