Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Announces $50M Valuation Of Proprietary Suite Of IP Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider (“MSSP”), has received an independent valuation of its initial IP Solutions Portfolio

by a global leader in valuation, corporate finance and restructuring. According to the announcement, the valuation includes four IP solutions, which reflect the company's push into delivering software-first solutions. The solutions include the company's Skanda7 Breach Assessment Tool, CISO Edge Cloud Security Platform, CHECKLIGHT(R)

Endpoint Security Monitoring and DISC VPN. Each of the solutions are powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), neural nets and the latest generation of algorithms.

Skanda7 Breach Assessment Tool

is a next-generation analysis tool that looks beyond vulnerabilities found by most other technology to deliver continuous security assessments. CISO Edge

Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-first security solution focused on protecting users from untrusted, malicious online threats. CHECKLIGHT Endpoint Security Monitoring

is a powerful security monitoring software that detects possible threats to networks and provides advance alerts. DISC VPN is a token exchange-protected remote access solution that replaces traditional VPN connections with enhanced security and access verification.

“This valuation is representative of our commitment to our clients, is unparalleled, and we continue to innovate by delivering high value, software-first solutions based on AI, ML and advanced algorithms,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“By leveraging the latest technology advances coupled with our threat intel team, we are providing unique and actionable intelligence to our clients. These solutions are now being deployed and are strengthening the security posture of our clients. CISO Global will continue to disrupt the status quo by delivering new IP already in development.”

About

CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a top 25

managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider

that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine-learning (“ML”)-powered

product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met more information about the company, visit

.

