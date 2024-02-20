Investornewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Reports On Results From Infill Drilling At Bannockburn Property 'B' Zone

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, is reporting on the successful completion of its initial infill drilling at its wholly owned Bannockburn Property“B” Zone. The company also noted that its 2024 summer drill program will complete the drill program in preparation for an initial resource later this year. In addition, the company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its 2024 exploration program. The call is slated for Feb. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. Those interested can dial 416-764-8688 (local Toronto participants) or 1-888-390-0546 (toll free, North America).“The five Canada Nickel holes drilled to infill the 'B' Zone successfully intersected multihundred meter intervals of 0.27–0.29% nickel and, more importantly, each contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better,” said

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“The Bannockburn 'B' Zone has now been tested for its total 1.1-kilometer strike length with multiple intervals in excess of 0.3% nickel from both previous and current drilling.

Bannockburn

is highly complementary to our southern cluster of properties at Sothman, Midlothian,

Van Hise

and Powell.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit

.

