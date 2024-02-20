Investornewsbreaks - Cboe Canada Announces CIBC Addition Of Seven New CDR Tickers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada is welcoming back the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) for the listing of seven new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”). According to the announcement, with these additional listings, CIBC has expanded its existing CDR line-up to 54 blue-chip U.S. public companies. CDRs, which were launched in 2021 and are available at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying stock, offer Canadian investors easier access to cross-border investing. The seven new CDRs now trading on Cboe Canada include BlackRock CDR (BLK: AQL) , Constellation Brands CDR (STZ: AQL) , Deere CDR (DEER: AQL) , lululemon CDR (LULU: AQL) , Palo Alto Networks CDR (PANW: AQL) , ServiceNow CDR (NOWS: AQL) and Thermo Fisher CDR (TMO: AQL) . The new tickers join other popular U.S. stocks already trading as CDRs on Cboe Canada.

“CDRs are a made-in-Canada success story demonstrating clear and continued investor interest as a result of the success of the existing lineup,” said Cboe Canada chief revenue officer Erik Sloane in the press release.“Through CDRs, investors gain easy access to some of the largest companies in the world. We are incredibly excited to continue the innovation and collaboration with CIBC as we work to meet the demands of Canadian investors.”



To view the full press release, visit

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is home to more than 260 unique listings, including Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. In Canada, Cboe consistently facilitates more than 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs and more than 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies. Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now and for the future.

For more information, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN