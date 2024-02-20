Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) CEO To Be Featured In JRC Stock Talk Live Q&A

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that its CEO Brian Goodman will be hosted by JRC Stock Talk, a leading platform for insightful investor discussions. Goodman will participate in an exclusive Q&A session, slated to take place at 4:30 PM EST on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, X's platform for audio chats. The event will provide investors a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into Golden Matrix Group's growth trajectory and positioning as one of the world's leading iGaming groups, offering casino, sportsbook and competition products. The announcement provides details for interested parties to join the Live Q&A Session.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

