Exercise, Proper Diet Prevent Gallbladder Diseases: Doctors

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Doctors consider gallbladder among important human body organs that plays its rule in digestion and absorption of fats and excretion of non-essential items from the body.

The doctors say physical inactivity and consumption of fatty foods can lead to gallbladder illness.

Gallbladder which is situated in the inner part of belly stores bile, a thick liquid that's produced by the liver to help digest the fat.

Doctors say inflamed gallbladder, abscess, polyp, gallstones, cancer, reflux, bile spasm, yellow pancreatitis are the illnesses of this organ while gallstones are most common disease.

A specialist at Cure International Hospital in Kabul Dr. Zabihullah Sharif told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Gallbladder is an organ stuck to the liver and it mainly absorbs and digests the fat.”

He said the formation of stones was most common problem of the organ.

Sharif said high level cholesterol in gallbladder, obesity, lack of exercise, repeated births and excessive consumption of fatty foods were common reasons behind stones formation in gallbladder.

He said:“There are some factors that cause the inflammation or formation of stones in gallbladder such as consumptions of a lot of fried foods especially among the youth who mostly choose to eat spicy foods, repeated births and obesity ...”

Once the stone is formed inside the gallbladder, most patients even do not show any symptoms until it is developed and caused severe pain.

Sharif added patient of an inflamed gallbladder usually felt severe pain in the upper right part of the stomach,“The pain is felt towards the back and shoulder. A highly inflamed gallbladder causes fever, body tremors, heaviness in the stomach and pain in the abdomen.

He advised:“To prevent gallbladder diseases, regular excise should be performed and everyone must refrain from consuming oily and excessive foods, all must eat a lot of fruits and vegetables instead.”

“The only way to treat gallstones is surgery, otherwise the patient faces a serious risk of even getting cancer,” Dr. Sharif said.

He said:“No research has been conducted in our country in this regard, but the result of researches conducted in other countries show that women are more affected humans by this illness than men.”

He also said women made majority of patients suffering from gallbladder stones in his hospital. He said about 45 percent of patients in their hospital were suffering from gallstones.

The number of patients visiting this hospital has increased with improved security in the country because patients of remote areas can come to hospitals for treatment.

Most of the patients of gallstones are elders.

General surgeon at Zoya Curative Clinic Dr. Sayed Bashir Sadat said most patients with gallstones were elders, especially older than forty years.

However, there are some rare cases of gallstones among children as well.

He called obesity, lack of physical exercise, repeated births and the excessive consumption of fatty food most common and main causes of this disease.

According to Sadat, fever, rattling body, heavy abdomen, unclear pains in abdomen, severe back pain and vomiting are symptoms of gallstones illness.

To prevent this illness, everyone must follow a proper food diet having less proteins and less fat, he said.

“If gallstones are not removed through a surgery on time, it can face the patient with serious dangers”, he added.

Relatives of patients are happy with services provided to their patients inside the hospital.

One of them, Sirajuddin Sayeedi told Pajhwok at the Cure International Hospital that his patient would undergo a surgery today.

He said his patient always complained of pain in his stomach. When he was brought to this hospital, he was diagnosed with gallbladder stones.

Mohammad Nabi, another relative of a patient in Zoya Curative Clinic, said his son had gallstones and he was discharged from the operation theatre an hour ago. He thanked God his son was diagnosed and treated inside the country.

He said his son had inflammation and stones in gallbladder and he was complaining of abdomen pain.

