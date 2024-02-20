Geekdom 3000 Empowers Qatar's Creative Community

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Geekdom 3000's extensive lineup of programmes this year underlines its growing popularity and role in empowering Qatar's vibrant creative community, founder Abdulla al-Mosallam has said.

“There is a huge demand every year. When we opened the registration, we realised that the number keeps growing, people want to participate... we're trying to accommodate everybody. There is so much talent in Doha that deserves showcasing,” he told Gulf Times.

The festivities return this year at the Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard. It features gaming tournaments, screenings, live concerts and escape rooms, among other activities taking place from 3pm to 11pm daily until February 24.

According to the organisers,“Sixth Dimension”, a pioneering and interactive space at Geekdom that harnesses state-of-the-art digital technologies to inspire imagination, creativity and innovation, will run until March 14.

Among the highlights, according to the Doha Film Institute, include the Gaming Tournament, powered by Showdown; and the annual cosplay competition, in partnership with Nakama.

Citing Geekdom's positive impact on Qatar's creative talents, he said Qatar's premier pop culture event is not just a treat for gaming fanatics and die-hard enthusiasts but also a platform for local creatives to flourish and launch their businesses.

He recounted Geekdom's journey, from its inception to becoming a catalyst for the community's growth, saying:“I'm so proud like 11 or 12 years ago there was no opportunity for the creative people in pop culture here in Doha, they had to travel and be part of other events outside Doha.

“Once we opened the first event here, it was very widely accepted and hugely popular to the point that people kept pushing and asking for more, and we're happy to be the catalyst for these creative people”.

Al-Mosallam noted that a series of workshops, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank and various organisations, was held. He said this aims to refine participants' skills, particularly in financial management, inventory control and pricing strategies.

Some participants, he pointed out, transitioned from hobbyists to successful home-based entrepreneurs, while others managed to open their businesses.

“It helped them operate their business, make it more profitable not just for fun... So we're very proud to be part of this ecosystem,” al-Mosallam said.

Looking towards the future, he said he envisions Geekdom evolving into a global hub for creativity, attracting international talent and companies to Qatar. With its grassroots approach and focus on local talent, he said Geekdom aims to foster innovation and collaboration while enriching Qatar's economy.

MENAFN20022024000067011011ID1107876097