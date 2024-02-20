Sheikha Anwar Named In Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Power List

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faleh Educational Holding CEO Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani has been honoured as one of Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen for the year 2024.

Forbes Middle East, renowned for recognising influential leaders and entrepreneurs, has announced its leading annual list of the most powerful businesswomen in the region for 2024, ranking the female leaders championing business success in the Middle East.

The list was constructed based on the size of the business, the individual's impact, achievements and performance over the last year, and the scope of CSR and other initiatives led by the person.

Many of the businesswomen on this year's ranking are placing significant importance on education and empowerment initiatives. Al Faleh Educational Holding, led by CEO Sheikha Anwar, recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first women-led Qatari company to be listed on the main market of the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Al Faleh Educational Holding is an international group that offers exceptional products and services within the education and higher education sector in Qatar. With a strong portfolio that includes distinguished educational institutions such as Doha Academy Schools and Doha International Kindergarten, the Holding is committed to delivering top-quality education to students. In addition, Al Faleh operates AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, the first UK university to have a dedicated campus in Qatar.

Sheikha Anwar stated: "I am deeply honoured to be recognised among Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen for 2024. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and our commitment to providing excellent education and empowering our students to become future leaders. We will continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in the education sector."

