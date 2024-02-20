Amir Presents Sword Of The Founder To Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani presented Tuesday the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in appreciation of the high status of the Amir of Kuwait and to further solidify the bonds of brotherhood and close relations between the two brotherly peoples.

The Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani is the highest national decoration, which is carried by the Amir of the State and is to be presented to Kings, Princes and Presidents.

