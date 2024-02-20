Celebrating Remarkable Logitech Women

(MENAFN- 3BL) Logitech Blog

Logitech is excited to share that two of its exceptional female leaders, Tana Dubel and Delphine Donné, have recently been honored by esteemed organizations with prestigious leadership awards. Their accomplishments embody the company's purpose to enable all people to pursue their passions through dedication and innovation.

Tana Dubel , Logitech's CISO, was awarded with the Swiss CISO Excellence Award by the Swiss Cyber institute at the Global Cyber Conference in Zurich last week, celebrating outstanding swiss-based security leaders. She is one of the few women working in cybersecurity, a sector lacking a lot of talent, something she discussed at her reception. A speech that has been well received creating great interest in the work Logitech does. It also resulted in a keynote engagement for the 2024 Global Cyber Conference. Congratulations to Tana for this award which is a great recognition for her leadership and all the great work she and her team does to create a positive, more secure future.

Delphine Donné , Personal Workspace Solutions Lead, has been named finalist of the prestigious Women in Tech Global Movement Leadership Award for Europe in recognition of her contributions towards closing the gender gap in technology and creating a positive future. Her commitment and engagement are unparalleled and a great drive for this nomination. She is one of five finalists from Europe, representing Switzerland, which gives her the chance to win the Europe award and advance to the global awards.