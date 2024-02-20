Viatris Receives Its First BSI Certification For Minimized Risk Of AMR

(MENAFN- 3BL) In January 2024, Viatris was notified that its Aurangabad, India, facility has received certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for meeting a new industry standard on Minimized Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The standard was facilitated by BSI for the AMR Industry Alliance, an organization made up of over 100 companies and associations from across the life-sciences industry with the shared goal of providing sustainable solutions to curb AMR. The certification is designed to encourage drug manufacturers and those in the supply chain to prioritize the sustainable production of antibiotics.

“We are proud to be the first pharmaceutical site in India to achieve this important Minimized Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance certification from BSI, demonstrating our commitment to controlling antibiotic discharge,” said Sanjeev Sethi, Chief Operations Officer, Viatris.“Many thanks to our cross-functional team members for continuing to implement sustainable systems and processes that advance the responsible manufacturing of antibiotics.”

“Viatris having gained independent certification, and the first to do so in India, is a reflection of their leadership and commitment to tackling global AMR,” said Steve Brooks, Advisor and Manufacturing Work Group Lead, AMR Industry Alliance.“From their initial days with the Alliance, Viatris has been a key contributor to achieving greater results in our shared goal of providing sustainable solutions to curb AMR while being responsible stewards of the environment.”

AMR is recognized around the world as a significant threat to global health and economic development and is a major driver of death globally. Recent research shows that in 2019, more than 1.2 million people are estimated to have died directly from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. By 2050, it is estimated that AMR will cause more deaths than cancer unless concerted efforts are undertaken to counter its progression.1

Viatris' Commitment to Combatting AMR

Viatris remains committed to doing its part to address AMR by advancing access, stewardship and responsible manufacturing. Access to a wide array of high-quality antimicrobials and timely treatment are key in mitigating the rise of AMR. The company currently has approximately 90 antimicrobials in its global portfolio, including antibiotics that can be valuable in treating resistant bacteria. As a founding member of the AMR Industry Alliance (AMRIA), Viatris is committed to partnering across the industry to collectively advance initiatives addressing AMR.

1 The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance – White Paper, 2014