Tetra Pak U.S. And Canada Sustainability Report FY22: People

MENAFN - 3BL) Tetra Pak FY2022 Sustainability Report

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Our commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) for the U.S. and Canada markets came into laser focus in 2022. Recognizing a need for external expertise, the local steering committee worked with an outside consultant who specializes in actively championing environments where all humans thrive to help guide the team's long-term DEI journey through four lenses: people, culture, customers and community.

To understand our employees' lived experiences and desired outcomes related to DEI, we asked all employees for feedback through a series of anonymous surveys, one-on-one discussions and voluntary focus groups. As a result, several key themes were identified and serve as the basis for the market's three-year roadmap.

One key theme was the need to level set our understanding of DEI across all teams. Several optional virtual learning sessions, including a DEI Foundations course and a“Who Am I?” interactive workshop, were offered to all employees with the ambition of building a common framework of language and tools to better facilitate understanding and discussions of shared humanity.

389 EMPLOYEES participated in the DEI survey

15 ONE-ON-ONE leader interviews were conducted

5 FOCUS GROUPS were conducted, with 52 employees participating in these discussions

Beyond Tetra Pak's internal efforts, our leaders held discussions around DEI externally. Larine Urbina, Communications Director, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, was invited to a panel discussion titled,“The next generation of women leaders are ready to change the face of sustainability. Are you listening?” at the Sustainable Brands '22 Conference Women's Leadership Luncheon. Urbina was also featured by AMERIPEN in an article on the role of communications in sustainability .

Jennifer Montgomery, Head of Human Resources Country Services, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, represented Tetra Pak in the International Dairy Foods Association's (IDFA) Dairy Diversity Coalition. She also contributed to an article in Dairy Foods on“Why a DEI strategy is important for dairy processors.”

Tetra Pak also became a Supporter Member of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women of all ages with an interest in engineering and technology. As part of the membership, several of our employees became members of the organization. By joining SWE, we support current and future generations of experts who are working to solve critical and complex challenges, such as food security, that impact all people.

Core Wellbeing

In the U.S. and Canada, Tetra Pak employees can benefit from Core Wellbeing, a program dedicated to helping employees and their loved ones achieve, maintain and protect their personal health and wellbeing goals to protect what's good for others.

In its third year, Core Wellbeing has reinvigorated the program's platform with a more interactive and engaging portal for our employees. Every month, Core Wellbeing hosts challenges focused on its five pillars of wellbeing: social, community, financial, physical and mental. The platform connects certain activities with a carbon impact and allows individual employees, sites and the company to measure our collective carbon reductions achieved as a result of these actions throughout the year.

The program is also weaving in the company's DEI focus as a key part of social and community wellbeing. In November 2022, we shared an employee-sourced cookbook that featured favorite recipes from contributors. The cookbook invited employees to share why the recipe was important to them and where the recipe originated, demonstrating the diverse culture and many nationalities of our U.S. and Canada team.

Promoting Wellbeing in the Community

To promote wellbeing for people in our communities, we donated nearly 18,000 cartons of water to Partners in Hope in Hodgkins, Illinois. Partners in Hope is Illinois' leading provider of effective psychological and psychiatric services to residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Dallas Marathon

In December 2022, Tetra Pak served as an official sponsor of the BMW Dallas Marathon, Dallas' largest single-day sporting event and Texas' oldest running event. Over 26,000 cartons of water with messaging about the sustainability benefits of Tetra Pak ® cartons were given to racers and fans.

Over the weekend, local Tetra Pak employees volunteered to hand out water and engage with attendees at an outdoor water booth in Dallas's City Hall Plaza. Tetra Pak also hosted a booth at the Health & Fitness Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Employees had the opportunity to participate in a race of their choice and invite a friend or family member to join them. This year, 65 runners joined Team Tetra Pak and ran in either the 5k, 10k, Oncor Kid's Race, half marathon or full marathon.

Read the full Tetra Pak FY2022 Sustainability Report