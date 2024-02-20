Amir And Kuwait Amir Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HH Amir of the State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, wishing the fraternal relations between the two countries further development and growth at various levels. His Highness voiced hopes that the visit would contribute to deepening the fraternal ties between the two countries, in a way that fulfil the two brotherly peoples' aspirations and interests.

For his part, HH Amir of the State of Kuwait expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward to strengthening fraternal ties and cooperation relations, in a way that achieves common aspirations and the interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.



During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to bolster and develop them and exchanged views on the prospects for promoting joint Gulf action to enhance the regional security and stability, and on regional and international issues.

The talks were attended on Qatar's side by the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani; Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers.

On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by HE Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, HE Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard HE Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HE Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, HE Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, HE Sheikh Dr Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HE Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and HE Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. A number of Their Excellencies members of the official accompanying delegation were also in attendance.

HH the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honor of HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation.

HH Amir of the State of Kuwait was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.