Amir Presents Sword Of The Founder To Kuwait Amir

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani presented on Tuesday the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in appreciation of the high status of HH Amir of Kuwait and to further solidify the bonds of brotherhood and close relations between the two brotherly peoples.
The Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani is the highest national decoration, which is carried by the Amir of the State and is to be presented to Kings, Princes and Presidents.
