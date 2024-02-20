Father Amir Meets Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met, at Al Wajba Palace today, with Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

