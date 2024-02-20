With Hayya Visa Ending, Here Are More Options To Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the validity of the 'Hayya With Me' visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans is soon expiring on February 24, 2024, people who wish to visit Qatar can access a variety of visa options through the Hayya to Qatar App or the Hayya portal.

The portal simplifies the process for tourists and visitors planning their next visit to Doha, offering several visa categories to suit different needs.

How to apply:

. Individuals must first register an account on the Hayya portal. From the portal's homepage , applicants can navigate the options for entering Qatar - either via air or land - by selecting the "start here" option, which is displayed on the right side of the screen.

. Applicants are prompted to answer a series of questions to determine their eligibility for various visa types, including nationality, GCC residency, traveling with a sponsor, and holding permanent residency or visas from the US, the UK, Canada, Schengen Area, Australia or New Zealand.

Based on the responses, the portal displays the appropriate visa options available to the applicant.

The portal outlines four main visa types: A1, A2, A3, and A4 - each with specific requirements:

1. Tourist Visa (A1): Available to all nationalities, this visa has a fee of QR100 payable upon approval. It requires a passport with a minimum of three months validity, accommodation verification, and is single-entry, non-refundable, and non-transferable.



2. GCC Resident Visa (A2): Designed for GCC residents of all professions, it also costs QR100 upon approval, requires a passport with at least three months validity, accommodation verification, and is single-entry, non-refundable, and non-transferable.



3. Visa with ETA (A3): This option is for individuals holding valid visas or residence permits from the US, the UK, Canada, the Schengen area, Australia or New Zealand. The requirements include a passport with a minimum of three months validity and a fee of QR100 payable upon approval.



4. Visa for Companion of GCC Citizen (A4): Applicants must travel with their GCC citizen sponsor and hold a passport with a minimum of three months validity. This visa is also single-entry, non-refundable, and costs QR100 upon approval.

Users have praised the portal for its efficiency. Mostafa, a UAE resident who entered Qatar with an A2 visa, stressed on the fast and easy process through the portal. "I got my visa in 48 hours," he told The Peninsula.

Fawzy, an Egyptian who was formerly a resident of Qatar and currently resides in the USA, expressed his pleasure at being able to visit his friends conveniently. "I used to stay in Qatar and have a lot of friends there. Using the ETA visa makes it very convenient to visit Doha and reunite with my friends."

It's important to note that the visas are strictly for visiting purposes and cannot be converted into work visas under any circumstances. The validity of these visas is minimum 30 days, catering to visitors' needs while ensuring a seamless entry process into Qatar.