Expo 2023 Doha To Mark National Day Of Kuwait On Feb 25

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar is due to organize a ceremony on February 25 to mark the National Day of the State of Kuwait by raising the Kuwaiti flag and performing a wide range of shows at the Expo House.

The national and honorary days at the expo offer times to honor all international participants whose number reaches over 80 to shine a spotlight on their cultures and achievements, in addition to showcasing their pavilions and programs. All these national and honorary days feature hoisting the flag ceremonies at the National Day celebration square, followed by speeches and cultural shows.

Many visitors of the International Zone at the expo are keen to visit the Kuwaiti pavilion to learn about the Kuwaiti initiatives and efforts made to conserve the environment, understand the innovative solutions to combat desertification and become more enthusiastic to achieve a better and greener future for sustainability.

With its entire components, the Kuwaiti pavilion has succeeded in drawing an exponential number of visitors and embodied the country's image at the environmental level, thanks to the buoyant and mesmerizing atmospheres at the pavilion which reflects the Kuwaiti design, identity and efforts made with respect to environment and sustainable development, in addition to highlighting the Kuwait-led efforts in combating desertification, managing water resources and advancing the sustainable development.

The Kuwait pavilion was meticulously designed to display the efforts and environmental initiatives of the State of Kuwait and is composed of two separate buildings representing historical and contemporary Kuwaiti symbols. It showcases interactive activities for children, along with spaces dedicated to meetings and conferences, as well as a quiet central corridor, reminiscent of the serene atmosphere of Ahmadi Oasis.

The professional zones in the pavilion exhibit a variety of experiences, such as interactive shows for the Kuwaiti natural reserves, the cultural museum that highlights the environmental harmonization, along with the agricultural zone dedicated to showcasing the most renowned crops in Kuwait.

The show zone includes several screens used to display crucial information, and a hanging garden inspired by water storage towers, where the pavilion welcomes everyone to the expo and showcases the country's commitment to sustainable development and environment conservation.