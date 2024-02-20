Kashmir Weather: Gulmarg, Sonamarg Witness Heavy Snowfall Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed Due To Mudslides

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several parts of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, with higher reaches of the valley witnessing bountiful snowfall over the past 48 hours, which has been lashed by rain since Sunday, witnessed moderate snowfall in the early part of the day (Tuesday), said a PTI report, citing a weather department official snowfall was reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez, Machil and other hilly areas of the Kashmir valley.
The snowfall was also accompanied by the gusty winds which resulted in damage to several houses in the valley videos of tin roofs being blown away by strong winds have gone viral on social media to the report, Gulmarg - a skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host 4th Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 2.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours than 4 feet of snow has accumulated at Sadhna Top (five feet), Razdan Top (five feet) Tulail-Gurez (four feet) and Sonamarg (4.5 feet).Srinagar witnessed 29 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours while Qazigund received 76.8 mm rainfall. Pahalgam received 40.1 mm rainfall, Kupwara (41.9 mm) and Kokernag (26.0 mm) over the same period Jammu region was also lashed by the rainfall. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to mudslides at several places in Ramban district Sunday, the snowfall had closed several roads connecting the main valley to remote areas like Machil in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, the weather department had forecast moderate to heavy precipitation in the form of snow or rains across the Kashmir valley till February 21 Pradesh also witnessed snowfall on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain also lashed almost the entire state least 228 roads, including four national highways, were closed due to the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN20022024007365015876ID1107876048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.