Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls: All Six Candidates Declared Elected Unopposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All six candidates for Bihar for Rajya Sabha polls were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, news agency PTI reported. Two candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one from Janata Dal-United (JDU), and one from Congress were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha from state Singh and Dharmshila Gupta had filed nominations from the BJP while Sanjay Jha was the candidate of Janata Dal-United. Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav had filed nominations from Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh had filed nominations from Congress Read | Fresh capex to fuel next leg of economic growth, inflation to stablise: RBIThe Vidhan Sabha secretariat handed over certificates to JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, besides ally BJP's Dharmshila Gupta and Bhim Singh. The certificates were also handed over to Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, in addition to Akhilesh Prasad Singh Manoj Kumar Jha and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, will enjoy second consecutive terms, the remaining four shall be making their parliamentary debut Read | AAP's Kuldeep Kumar is Chandigarh Mayor as Supreme Court cancels last result

The biennial elections were held for seats, the tenure of which was to end next month. The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held two of these while one was with the BJP, its alliance partner, all six candidates from Maharashtra in the fray for Rajya Sabha elections, including Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan, were today declared elected unopposed the six, the BJP had fielded three nominees including Chavan, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP one each. The opposition Congress had fielded one nominee Read | 'Thank you for ...': Arvind Kejriwal on SC's Chandigarh mayoral poll rulingThe BJP nominees declared elected unopposed include Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Ajit Gopchade. The nominees of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are ex-Congress MP Milind Deora and Praful Patel, respectively Congress had nominated Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore, the lone candidate from the opposition.



MENAFN20022024007365015876ID1107876047