Hotel Margins To Sustain Amid Rising Costs In FY25: Icra

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hospitality companies' operating profit margins are expected to be stable year-on-year through FY24 and FY25, with robust revenue growth likely to offset rising refurbishment, maintenance and employee expenses, according to a report by credit rating agency Icra Ltd anticipates a slowdown with revenues growing 7-9% in FY25, on a high base of 14-16% growth in FY24. According to the report, the industry is set for a robust FY25, buoyed by strong domestic tourism and high demand for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions),as well as controlled supply pipeline, hotel occupancy rates are also expected to hit decadal highs, at 70-72% in both the financial years, led by sustained domestic leisure and spiritual travel, with tier-II cities emerging as growth drivers, demand for MICE activities, such as weddings and business travel, is likely to remain robust despite a temporary dip during general elections in April, it said foreign tourists arrivals have not yet bounced back to pre-covid levels, its resurgence hinges on global macroeconomic situations. For the short term, domestic tourism surge is expected to be the primary growth engine to Icra, average room rates (ARRs) are set for a significant increase, reaching ₹7,800-8,000 in FY25, edging closer to the FY08 peak before the global economic crisis upward trajectory will be supported by a positive outlook for demand, which is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5-5% over the medium term' credit profiles are also improving, with upgrades surpassing downgrades in FY23 and the first half of FY24. The positives are driven by growing earnings and cash flows, which are expected to bolster the capital structure, it said. A key factor aiding growth is a controlled supply pipeline of the new supply will stem from management contract and operating leases, mitigating the risks linked to asset ownership. Moreover, limited land availability in metros and large cities is prompting a shift towards rebranding and property upgrades across premium markets. New greenfield projects will come up in suburbs S., vice president and sector head of corporate ratings at Icra, said Mumbai and NCR, as gateway cities, are expected to achieve occupancy rates exceeding 75% in FY24 and FY25. This growth is attributed to transient passengers, business travellers, and MICE events, she said.“The ARRs or average room rates would witness a healthy year-on-year increase in the two years across markets. This sharp rise in ARRs of premium hotels also resulted in the spillover of demand to mid-scale hotels.”The report highlighted that while per-room construction costs have increased by 20-25% compared to pre-covid levels, the supply outlook remains positive. With demand expected to outpace supply in the medium term, the industry is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability, Icra said.

