Underwater Photographer Of The Year: Alex Dawson Wins 2024 Award For Stunning 'Whale Bones' Image | See Pic

Swedish photographer Alex Dawson has been awarded Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning photo titled 'Whale Bones'. The photo shows a sea diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale. Whale Bones beat more than 6,500 photographs from around the world, reported BBC. "Whale Bones was photographed in the toughest conditions, as a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to the carcasses. The diver's suit and torch give it a 'visiting alien' feel. The composition flows effortlessly and takes your eye on the right journey to tell the story," Alex Mustard, who chaired the judging panel of the awards, told BBC. Mustard stressed about the challenging conditions under which Whale Bones was photographed.

Dawson took to Instagram to share the news of his big achievement. He wrote, "I am honoured to have been given the award of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 in London this weekend with my winning image "Whale Bones". This image was submitted in the Wide Angle category, with free diving model @freediveanna. A huge thanks to the organisers, the jury and a big congratulations to all the other winners, among them @m in the Wrecks category, @jenniferjostock as British Photographer of the Year, @nunosaunderwater in the Marine Conservation category, @rafafdezjr in the Behavior category and many more. All of this could not have been achieved without the support from my family, friends & all my sponsors @unimaticwatches @nikoneurope @divesoft @reeldiving @maresjustaddwater @nauticamhousings @bigbluedivelights so thank you all for your love and support!"

The contest has 13 categories, including Macro, Wide-Angle, Behaviour and Wreck, as well as four for photos in British waters Media Reactions:A social media user wrote,\" I thought this was science fiction!\"A second added, \"Fabulous image. Well deserved.\"“A haunting yet eerily beautiful image with an interesting backstory! Outstanding work and a very deserving winner, huge congratulations!” commented a third.



