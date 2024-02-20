German Shepherd to Golden Retriever- 7 international dog breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven foreign dog breeds along with their respective countries of origin.

Developed in Germany in the late 19th century, Boxers were bred from Bulldogs and Mastiffs. They were originally used for bull-baiting and later became versatile working dogs.

Originating from Scotland in the mid-19th century, Golden Retrievers were bred as hunting companions to retrieve waterfowl.

Originating from Newfoundland, Canada, Labrador Retrievers were originally bred as fishing and retrieving dogs.

Beagles originated in England and were initially bred for hunting small game, particularly rabbits. They are scent hounds known for their sense of smell and playful personality.

Developed in Germany in the late 19th century, German Shepherds were initially bred as herding and working dogs.



Poodles have a disputed origin but are associated with France, where they were standardized as a breed. They are known for their intelligence and elegant appearance.

Also known as the wiener dog, Dachshunds originated in Germany several centuries ago. They were bred for hunting badgers and other burrowing animals due to their long, low bodies.