The Looming Threat: Why Nearly 90% Of AI Startups Could Face Extinction Within The Coming Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sam Altman's ambitious goal to amass $7 trillion for AI chip production has drawn attention to the challenges faced by generative AI startups in the rapidly evolving landscape. A Bloomberg report highlights the prohibitive costs of AI development infrastructure and the consolidation of value among major tech companies, creating an oligopoly that poses significant hurdles for newcomers. Despite the competitive surge initiated by innovations like ChatGPT, many startups entering the generative AI market are expected to either collapse or be absorbed by established players due to steep operational costs.

Operational challenges

The heart of the struggle for generative AI startups lies in operational costs that are deemed unsustainable independently. The Bloomberg report cites Sasha Haco, CEO of Unitary, as an example. Unitary, a company monitoring social media videos for violations, faces operational costs that are 100 times more than what they charge clients when using OpenAI's video-scanning AI tools.

To navigate these challenges, Unitary has opted to create its own models, a precarious endeavor that involves leasing scarce AI chips from cloud providers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. The cost of these chips has doubled since 2020, further intensifying the financial burden on startups.

The precarious path to cost-effective business

Despite the surge in generative AI startups since the introduction of ChatGPT, the Bloomberg report suggests that none have yet cracked the code on running a cost-effective business at scale, a feat achieved by large tech firms.

The struggle is evident in the substantial financial investment required to either create a foundation model akin to OpenAI's GPT-4 or Google's Gemini, costing hundreds of millions of dollars, or build on an existing model, which still demands tens of millions in investment.

In both scenarios, the primary beneficiaries are major cloud-computing companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, alongside AI chip manufacturer Nvidia.

Two options, one winner

Generative AI startups face a critical decision in their pursuit of technological advancement. They can choose to invest heavily in creating their own foundation model, mirroring the scale of industry giants, or take the more common route of building on existing models, which still demands substantial financial backing.

Regardless of the path chosen, the report emphasizes that the ultimate beneficiaries remain the cloud-computing behemoths and Nvidia, as startups funnel venture capital investments into their operations.

Impact on market dynamics

The consolidation of financial resources within a few major players has far-reaching implications for market dynamics. Nvidia's shares have more than doubled in the past year, propelling the company toward a $2 trillion valuation.

This financial success is indicative of the symbiotic relationship between generative AI startups and the established tech giants, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of a market that funnels significant capital into operational costs rather than innovation.

As generative AI startups navigate the challenging terrain of operational costs and industry consolidation, the path to cost-effective business at scale remains elusive. The dichotomy between innovation and financial sustainability underscores the need for strategic decisions in the face of an increasingly competitive landscape. Whether startups can find a solution to the cost conundrum or become absorbed by industry giants will shape the future of generative AI and its role in the broader technological landscape.