Deepika Padukone pregnant? Are Ranveer-DP expecting their first baby?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? According to recent reports, Deepika is pregnant. The actress is said to be expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh.

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? According to a fresh story, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. They have been married for nearly 5 years now.



The Week reported on Tuesday that Deepika is preparing for motherhood.

According to a source, "The actor is said to be in her second trimester." Deepika and Ranveer have yet to respond to these reports.

It is also worth noting that Deepika's pregnancy announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that she had opted out of The White Lotus Season 3.

Last month, it was reported that Deepika would appear in the 3rd season of White Lotus. However, it was announced over the weekend that Deepika had withdrawn from the performance.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been the subject of pregnancy speculations before. Last month, when Deepika tweeted a pic, fans detected a 'bump', wondering if she was pregnant.



According to the story, Deepika disguised her tummy on the 77th BAFTA red carpet, fueling suspicion that she was pregnant.

Deepika attended the occasion dressed in a shimmering saree and Sabyasachi Mukherjee handcrafted jewellery.

Deepika is currently working on a lot of projects. Deepika was last seen in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan.