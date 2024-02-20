Kerala: Govt To Cover Medical Expenses For Individuals Injured In Wild Animal Attacks In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: In a meeting chaired by the Ministers of Forest, Revenue, and Local Government in Wayanad, local people's representatives devised two types of remedial proposals to address wildlife nuisances in Wayanad. The discussions included topics such as medical assistance, the establishment of Janaki Samiti, and patrolling squads. These proposals aim to tackle the challenges posed by wildlife effectively.

In the meeting, proposals were discussed in two ways to tackle wildlife disturbances. The ministers assured that the state would cover the treatment expenses, including those in private hospitals, for individuals injured in wild animal attacks. Additionally, a people's committee comprising officials and representatives will be established to prevent such attacks, with the Collector serving as its coordinator. The forest minister also announced regular biweekly meetings to assess the situation and address any emerging challenges.

Minister K Rajan said that the issue of Wayanad is a vital issue for the people and politics should not be mixed in with it. The local department minister said that surveillance will continue by deploying more drones in the forest area. Steps have already been taken to install 250 new surveillance cameras in the forest area. The minister said that 13 patrol squads have been appointed in the border area.

The ministers announced that Wayanad will seek special concessions from the Center to undertake undergrowth cutting in the forest. This project aims to create a natural habitat while providing employment opportunities. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need for resorts to operate in a manner that doesn't attract wild animals, with action planned against violators. Furthermore, directives were issued to clean forest areas owned by private individuals.