'Operation Valentine' Trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar Turn Air Force Pilot For Film Based On True Events

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans! Get ready for a cinematic thrill ride as Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are all set to collaborate on the film 'Operation Valentine'. This bilingual film blends Telugu and Hindi and the makers recently unveiled the trailer and is directed by ad guru Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. This movie is inspired by true events and guarantees an adrenaline-fueled aerial adventure like never before.

The trailer spans over 2 minutes and 42 seconds and introduces Varun Tej's character named Rudra who plays the role of a pilot and is characterized by his defiance of orders and a trail of scars marking his tumultuous journey. Manushi Chhillar portrays Sonal, Rudra's girlfriend and a radar officer, who expresses concern over his daredevil nature. Their relationship dynamics are intertwined with Rudra's questioning of the nation's response to terrorism, leaving us on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

In addition to the protagonists, the trailer also introduces supporting characters played by Navdeep, Ali Reza, and Ruhani Sharma, who are fellow Indian Air Force pilots. Their camaraderie hints at the solidarity and teamwork crucial in facing the challenges ahead.



However, Varun Tej clarifies that 'Operation Valentine' has a distinct focus on the personal lives of the Air Force officers rather than glorifying specific incidents like the Balakot airstrike. He emphasizes that the film aims to honor the dedication and sacrifices of these officers without portraying any country or individual in a negative light. The film will released on March 1, 2024.