Vladimir Putin Presents Russian Made Luxury Car As Gift To North Korea's Kim Jong Un

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday made a special gesture to his North Korean counterpart underscoring the growing relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. The Russian leader presented a Aurus luxury car to Kim Jong Un as the North Korean has a deep love for luxury cars.

Kim Jong Un's sister confirmed the receival of the gift and thanked the Russian President for the special gesture. The North Korean leader made his way to Russia for the first time last September to strategize the Russia-North Korea relations.

Kim Jong Un received a warm welcome in Russia and Vladimir Putin also showcased his personal Anrus Senat limousine. The relations between the two countries have grown significantly after Kim's Russia visit. So much so that, Russia is reportedly importing missiles and mobile launchers from Pyongyang for the war against Ukraine.

Claims were made by the international community to hold Russia responsible for not following the United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Russia might have also broken the UNSC sanctions on North Korea which involves barring luxury items trade or shipment.

Vladimir Putin's personal gesture of gifting a car to his North Korean counterpart is the first so far. However, despite tough sanctions, Kim Jong Un has a strong fleet of foreign brands' luxury cars. The fleet showcases the success of sanctions on North Korea which is regularly doing what it used to do.

The Russian President is currently involved in the preparations for the general election which will take place in March. He is likely to win another 6-year term further tightening his grip in the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin was invited by Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea and the historic visit could take place after the elections in Russia.