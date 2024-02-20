Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore Elected Unopposed To RS From Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, according to a recent report from a news agency. Joining her in this uncontested victory are Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore from the BJP, securing their positions in the Upper House from the state.

This marks Sonia Gandhi's first foray into the Rajya Sabha after a notable career spanning six terms in the Lok Sabha. Recently filing her nomination alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi decided to make this move due to health reasons, posing challenges in maintaining regular visits to her Lok Sabha constituency.

Sonia Gandhi, who served as Congress president for almost 22 years from 1998 to 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha member. Her political trajectory includes winning elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Karnataka's Bellary in 1999, subsequently retaining Amethi. In 2004, she shifted to Raebareli, paving the way for Rahul Gandhi to represent Amethi.

With 56 Rajya Sabha members from 15 states set to retire in April, including the notable presence of Manmohan Singh from Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi's election adds a new dimension to the upper house's political landscape.

Drawing a historical parallel, Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, served in the Rajya Sabha from August 1964 until February 1967. If Sonia Gandhi takes her place in the Rajya Sabha, she will become the second member of the Gandhi family to do so.

Sonia Gandhi's withdrawal from Raebareli has sparked widespread speculation about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra potentially taking her place. However, the party leadership is yet to make a definitive decision on Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut, adding an element of anticipation to the unfolding political landscape.