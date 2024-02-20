Kerala: Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Flashing At 17-Year-Old Girl In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A man has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 in the sexual assault case against a 17-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The Thiruvananthapuram Special Fast Track Judge R. Rekha sentenced Shibu Kumar (49), a native of Manakkad.

The incident related to this case happened on April 10, 2022. The accused, Shibu Kumar, frequently spoke obscenely to the child. On the day of the incident, while the child was studying indoors for an exam, Shibu Kumar came in front of the house around 1 pm and called out to the child. Hearing the noise, the girl looked through the window.

Shibu Kumar then flashed off his dress and verbally abused the girl.

During the incident, the child's mother and grandmother were nearby. When the grandmother shouted at the accused, he left the scene. The prosecution alleges that the accused frequently threatened and abused the child, especially when she was returning home, often under the influence of alcohol.

The court also stated that if the fine amount is not paid, the accused will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment. The court thus stated that if the fine amount is received, the payment should be given to the child.

The special prosecutor, R.S Vijay Mohan, and Adv Akhilesh were present during the hearing. The prosecution examined eleven witnesses and produced eleven documents.



