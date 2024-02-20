Match-Fixing Concerns Rise In Delhi Football League As Players Score Dubious Own Goals (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alarming scenes unfolded during a match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC in the Delhi Football League when players scored suspicious own goals, sparking fears of match-fixing. Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab and Delhi FC, shared videos of the questionable goals and called for immediate action against corruption in the league. Bajaj even raised concerns about the integrity of the I-League, claiming it is entirely fixed.

In a social media post, Bajaj highlighted the suspicious actions during the match, where Ahbab FC, leading 4-0, suddenly conceded bizarre own goals. Expressing frustration, he accused the Delhi league of being the most corrupt in the country, involving referees, team owners, and multiple teams. Bajaj urged authorities, including the CBI and Delhi Police, to address the issue.

The Delhi Soccer Association, after an emergency meeting, initiated an investigation into the fixing allegations and suspended Ahbab FC. The AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the ongoing efforts to collect evidence on suspicious matches in Indian football. If proven true, stringent action is anticipated from the AIFF against those involved in match-fixing.