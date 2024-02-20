Toy Storage Nation Offers Elite Training For RV Storage Entrepreneurs At ISS World Expo, April 5, Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One-day workshop offers extreme educational immersion to capitalize on this new asset class

PHOENIX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just as more and more Americans are fulfilling their dreams of buying RVs and boats, they are struck by a perfect storm: There's practically no place to store these prized possessions due to restrictive HOA bylaws and an extreme shortage of RV and boat storage facilities across the nation. The good news is this storm un-swirls into a world of opportunity for RV and boat storage entrepreneurs, who can learn everything needed to capitalize on this highly profitable storage niche by attending Toy Storage Nation's“Best Practices for Executive RV & Boat Storage Facilities Workshop,” presented at the ISS World Expo in Las Vegas, April 5.Industry predictions validate the fact that a vast amount of toy storage facilities are needed to fill the void, coast to coast. The RV market is currently valued at more than $48 billion and is expected to grow at 4% CAGR by 2035, shooting from a $48-billion to $80-billion industry. Likewise, in just the last five years, recreational boating economy has risen from a $170-billion to a $230-billion industry.“While this is great news for the economy, it can become a storage nightmare for new RV and boat consumers who don't have storage prospects,” says Drew Whitney, Editorial Director at Toy Storage Nation.“On the other hand, for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors, this scenario is a dream come true.”As the industry's solely dedicated resource for RV and boat storage education, Toy Storage Nation created the Best Practices Workshop specifically for developers, operators and investors to turn their dreams of professional success into a highly gratifying reality. This one-day accelerated workshop reels through the encyclopedia of RV and boat storage development and operations, with industry pioneers guiding attendees through the exact steps required to earn big returns in this enterprising new asset class:.Pinpointing the perfect site;.Conducting feasibility studies;.Considering solar options to offset operational costs;.Designing site plans;.Finding lenders;.Investing for the best returns; and.Fine-tuning business practices for higher profits.The RV and boat workshop is produced in partnership with Inside Self-Storage, and it is purposely presented on the last day of the ISS World Expo to give attendees the opportunity to learn all angles to the self-storage industry. In addition to in-depth presentations, workshop attendees will tour a local Class A toy storage facility and have time to mingle with industry professionals while enjoying breakfast and lunch, as well as cocktails and hors d'oeuvres during a closing reception.“This industry holds infinite opportunities for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors,” says Amy Bix, president of Toy Storage Nation.“Our workshop will prove to be an invaluable resource for industry newcomers and seasoned professionals alike, who'll leave this event with the knowledge, network and inspiration needed to supersede their expectations for achieving success in this amazing industry.”For more details and to register, visit:ToyStorageNation

Drew Whitney

Toy Storage Nation

+1 6026772207

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn