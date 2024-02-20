Mylio And The Photo Managers Join Forces At Rootstech 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Class Schedule for Mylio and The Photo Managers at RootsTech 2024 (click to enlarge)

Focus Is On Protecting and Preserving Family Heritage Images at World's Largest Genealogy Conference

- David Vaskevitch, CEO and Founder of MylioSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mylio , the world's foremost memory management platform, is pleased to announce being a Gold Sponsor of RootsTech 2024, the premier genealogy and family history conference from February 29th through March 2nd in Salt Lake City. Mylio's commitment to preserving and sharing family memories aligns seamlessly with the conference's mission to connect individuals with their roots through innovative technology and genealogical research. Joining Mylio at Booth 1108 will be The Photo Managers , the international association of professional photo organizers, to give insider tips on managing family photos as treasured stories that will be passed along for generations.RootsTech is the world's largest family history conference, bringing together enthusiasts, experts, and innovators to explore the latest genealogy, DNA research, and family storytelling developments. This year's conference promises to be bigger and better than ever. Mylio's support as a Gold Sponsor underscores its dedication to empowering individuals to discover, organize, and share their precious family memories.“It's great to be back at RootsTech for another year,” says David Vaskevitch, CEO and Founder of Mylio.“We believe in the power of keeping family stories alive, and being part of RootsTech helps us do just that. Our team has been working hand in hand with FamilySearch, making sure our photo organizing tools in Mylio Photos work smoothly with the FamilySearch platform. We want to make it easy for everyone to keep their family photos safe and organized and share them with FamilySearch. We understand how much these memories mean to people, and we're excited to help families hold onto them for generations to come."Photos, images, and documents are the physical memories connecting generations of families, each an integral leaf of the family tree. The Photo Managers help people create legacy stories out of the chaos of decades of family documentation. In partnership with Mylio, they integrate the latest technology to preserve the past.“RootsTech provides a natural synergy between photo management, technology, and genealogy,” states Cathi Nelson, CEO of The Photo Managers.“Professionals from all disciplines can collaborate and exchange knowledge to advance their common goals of preserving and sharing their visual heritage.”Attendees can enjoy daily classes at the Mylio Booth #1108 with practical sessions by experts from The Photo Managers and Mylio Photos, covering various topics ranging from photo organizing tips to scanning and digitizing old photos, slides, and negatives. Mylio will also present RootsTech classes daily on the World Heritage Stage.The Photo Managers' Cathi Nelson is a featured speaker with her presentation, Preserving Iranian Family History: Unveiling the Journey of Immigration through a Box of Photos - A Conversation between The Photo Managers CEO Cathi Nelson and Picturli CEO Haleh Shoa. She will also be presenting at the Exhibit Hall throughout the conference.RootsTech runs from February 29 - March 2, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah, accompanied by a virtual event with over 200 online sessions in 26 languages. Over 3 million people from around the world watched last year's RootsTech and this year, organizers are expecting even more to participate in the distance learning, community, and fun. Discover more at:About MylioMylio is the creator of Mylio Photos, the leading privacy-first photo organization and sharing app designed to help individuals, families, small businesses, and professional photographers preserve and organize their precious memories. With powerful synchronization features and an intuitive interface, Mylio Photos empowers users to access and share their images seamlessly across devices on a cloud-independent platform. With a mission to change how the world remembers, Mylio Photos simplifies photo organization and safeguards cherished moments, making them a lasting legacy. Learn more about the power of Mylio atAbout The Photo ManagersSince 2011, The Photo Managers has been bringing together professional photo organizers while setting the industry standard. With over 700 members worldwide ranging from part-timers to those enjoying a second-act career to six and seven-figure businesses, The Photo Managers offers courses for hobbyists, a Certification program for professional photo managers, and assistance to companies in creating backups and workflows for their images. Discover more at: /

